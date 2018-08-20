EZCORP (EZPW) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.20

News stories about EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EZCORP earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 48.0036855996069 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ EZPW traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,275. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Get EZCORP alerts:

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $199.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EZPW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of EZCORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.