Experian plc (EXPN) Insider Sells £190,400 in Stock

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) insider Lloyd Pitchford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,904 ($24.29), for a total value of £190,400 ($242,888.12).

LON EXPN traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,899.50 ($24.23). The company had a trading volume of 695,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. Experian plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,428 ($18.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,708 ($21.79).

EXPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Experian from GBX 1,550 ($19.77) to GBX 1,720 ($21.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Experian from GBX 1,770 ($22.58) to GBX 2,140 ($27.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.51) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Experian to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($22.32) to GBX 1,800 ($22.96) in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,841.82 ($23.50).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

