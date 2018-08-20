Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,246,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $164,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 220,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,110,000 after purchasing an additional 124,562 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 52,270 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 418,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $74.01 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, such as ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, cargo monitoring and tracking, and other logistics solutions.

