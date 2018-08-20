ExOne Co (XONE) Director Purchases $69,700.00 in Stock

ExOne Co (NASDAQ:XONE) Director Roger William Thiltgen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $87,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ XONE opened at $7.47 on Monday. ExOne Co has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $108.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 3.45.

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). ExOne had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. research analysts expect that ExOne Co will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExOne by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,754,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 80,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in ExOne by 6,506.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 157,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 155,561 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ExOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in ExOne by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 65,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 41,985 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ExOne by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of ExOne in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on ExOne from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

About ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides various machines that enable designers and engineers to design and produce industrial prototypes and production parts.

