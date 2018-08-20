Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Given a $162.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $162.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $135.94 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 369,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,364,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 45.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 34.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 113,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 164.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

