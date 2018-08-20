Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Given a $162.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $162.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.77.
Shares of NYSE EL opened at $135.94 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
