Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies updated its Q1 guidance to $1.18-1.22 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.62-4.71 EPS.

EL stock opened at $135.94 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The stock has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

