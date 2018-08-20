Estate Counselors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (SCHC)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 392,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 2.7% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $35.02 on Monday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

