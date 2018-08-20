Estate Counselors LLC Invests $2.97 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 74,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $370,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $161.64 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $131.25 and a 12 month high of $161.74.

