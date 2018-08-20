Estate Counselors LLC Buys 34,530 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,530 shares during the quarter. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Estate Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 121,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

PHB stock opened at $18.54 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $19.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were paid a $0.0666 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 23rd.

