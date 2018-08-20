Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.29

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 6120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

EPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc bought 7,785,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $108,998,554.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott A. Estes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $596,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

