Escalade (ESCA) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

ESCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Escalade in a report on Sunday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Escalade stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 22,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,347. Escalade has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $193.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Escalade by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Escalade by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Escalade by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Escalade by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Escalade by 40.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

