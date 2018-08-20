Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for National Bank of Canada’s Q3 2018 Earnings (NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 15th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2018 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 18.59%.

NTIOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $50.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.32. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $43.42 and a 52-week high of $53.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.483 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

