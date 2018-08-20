EPR Properties (EPR) SVP Sells $489,790.00 in Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) SVP Michael L. Hirons sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $489,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE EPR traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.49.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.71). EPR Properties had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 18 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPR. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.25 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $143,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $122,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

