Entergy Co. (ETR) Holdings Lowered by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,890 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up approximately 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $406,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,733,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Howard Weil began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Entergy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

NYSE ETR opened at $85.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $71.95 and a 52-week high of $87.95.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.44%.

In related news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $1,129,545.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,877 shares of company stock worth $3,180,961. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

