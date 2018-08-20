ENTCash (ENT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00

ENTCash (CURRENCY:ENT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One ENTCash coin can now be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ENTCash has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ENTCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ENTCash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ENTCash alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.02297448 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010589 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000566 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004202 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002106 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000081 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000051 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002615 BTC.

About ENTCash

ENTCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ENTCash’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins. ENTCash’s official website is entcash.com . ENTCash’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ENTCash

ENTCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ENTCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ENTCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ENTCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ENTCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ENTCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.