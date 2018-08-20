Enstar Group (ESGR) versus Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (FNHC) Head to Head Contrast

Enstar Group (NASDAQ: FNHC) and Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (NASDAQ:FNHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enstar Group and Federated National Holding Co Common Stock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group $1.11 billion 4.10 $311.45 million N/A N/A Federated National Holding Co Common Stock $391.66 million 0.85 $7.98 million $0.60 43.65

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Federated National Holding Co Common Stock.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Enstar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Enstar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Enstar Group and Federated National Holding Co Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Federated National Holding Co Common Stock 0 0 1 1 3.50

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.09%. Given Federated National Holding Co Common Stock’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Federated National Holding Co Common Stock is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Dividends

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Enstar Group does not pay a dividend. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Enstar Group and Federated National Holding Co Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group 14.62% 6.02% 1.30% Federated National Holding Co Common Stock 4.42% 8.13% 1.84%

Risk and Volatility

Enstar Group has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated National Holding Co Common Stock has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock beats Enstar Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including marine, aviation, transit, property and casualty binding authorities, reinsurance, accident and health, and non marine direct and facultative. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Federated National Holding Co Common Stock

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

