Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report released on Friday.

ESI has been the subject of a number of other reports. GMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services to C$7.25 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.58.

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$6.50 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.29 and a 1-year high of C$7.83.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

