Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $588,000 Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,171 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $103,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $158,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 119.0% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $208,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $50.70 on Monday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $1,296,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. OTR Global cut Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.