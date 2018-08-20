Engineers Gate Manager LP Raises Holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 504.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,790 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 465.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,472,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after buying an additional 3,681,527 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,855,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,089,000 after buying an additional 1,954,078 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $5,279,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 1,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,890,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after buying an additional 1,766,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,779,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after buying an additional 1,741,900 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

GTE opened at $3.10 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.61.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $163.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.78 million. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

In related news, Director David P. Smith bought 77,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $262,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 19.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

