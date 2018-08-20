Engagement Token (ENGT) Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges

Engagement Token (CURRENCY:ENGT) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Engagement Token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Engagement Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Tidex and HitBTC. Engagement Token has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $972,080.00 worth of Engagement Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015918 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00278590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00153643 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000209 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034669 BTC.

Engagement Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Engagement Token’s official Twitter account is @EGT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Engagement Token’s official website is engagementtoken.com . The Reddit community for Engagement Token is /r/EngagementToken

Engagement Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Engagement Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Engagement Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Engagement Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

