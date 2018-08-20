Energy Fuels (UUUU) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:UUUU) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Energy Fuels earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7520309310712 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ UUUU traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $3.27. 601,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,204. Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration of uranium and vanadium. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

