Energen Co. (EGN) Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 177.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Energen were worth $16,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Energen by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 309,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 53,556 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Energen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Energen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Energen by 1,675.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Energen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Energen news, insider Carl C. Icahn bought 647,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.77 per share, with a total value of $47,118,065.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.63 per share, with a total value of $38,315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,726,727 shares of company stock valued at $268,281,858. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energen stock opened at $76.72 on Monday. Energen Co. has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 102.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Energen had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $339.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.78 million. analysts anticipate that Energen Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EGN. Johnson Rice cut shares of Energen from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on shares of Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Energen in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Energen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Energen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.53.

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

