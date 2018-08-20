Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) CFO Vaseem Mahboob Acquires 30,000 Shares

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) CFO Vaseem Mahboob bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,812 shares in the company, valued at $356,753.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ELGX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 602,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,086. The company has a market cap of $253.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.23. Endologix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.43 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 40.92% and a negative return on equity of 69.06%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Endologix, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Endologix from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Endologix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.
Endologix Company Profile
Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.
