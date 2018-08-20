Endologix, Inc. (ELGX) CFO Vaseem Mahboob Acquires 30,000 Shares

Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) CFO Vaseem Mahboob bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,812 shares in the company, valued at $356,753.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ELGX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 602,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,086. The company has a market cap of $253.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.23. Endologix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.43 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 40.92% and a negative return on equity of 69.06%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Endologix, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELGX. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endologix by 128.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,210 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Endologix during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Endologix by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endologix by 8.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 30,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Endologix by 22.3% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 364,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Endologix from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Endologix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endologix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. It offers minimally-invasive endovascular repair (EVAR) products, including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the ovation abdominal stent graft system.

