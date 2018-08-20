Elysian (ELY) Achieves Market Cap of $687,901.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Qryptos, IDEX and BitForex. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Elysian has a total market cap of $687,901.00 and approximately $319,681.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015461 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00287437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00151608 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00037114 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,037,472 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, Qryptos, Mercatox, CoinExchange, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.