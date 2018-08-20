ELTCOIN (ELTCOIN) Tops One Day Volume of $1,759.00

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, ELTCOIN has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Mercatox. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $130,836.00 and approximately $1,759.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00291847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00152536 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000211 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00035919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN launched on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

