Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $16.38 Million Position in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SunTrust Banks makes up 4.5% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $16,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STI. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 2,085.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 138.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 114.3% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 52.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in SunTrust Banks by 6,663.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 159,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 156,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STI opened at $73.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $74.04.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from SunTrust Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

SunTrust Banks declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Ameriprise Financial upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley upgraded SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut SunTrust Banks to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

In other news, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $182,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares in the company, valued at $449,603.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, and institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

