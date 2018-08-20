El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) & Fogo De Chao (FOGO) Head-To-Head Contrast

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ: FOGO) and Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ:FOGO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares El Pollo LoCo and Fogo De Chao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Pollo LoCo 0.85% 9.33% 5.77% Fogo De Chao 9.11% 7.56% 4.38%

83.7% of El Pollo LoCo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Fogo De Chao shares are held by institutional investors. 46.0% of El Pollo LoCo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.8% of Fogo De Chao shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for El Pollo LoCo and Fogo De Chao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Pollo LoCo 0 3 1 0 2.25 Fogo De Chao 0 4 1 0 2.20

El Pollo LoCo presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.00%. Fogo De Chao has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.52%. Given El Pollo LoCo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe El Pollo LoCo is more favorable than Fogo De Chao.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares El Pollo LoCo and Fogo De Chao’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Pollo LoCo $401.70 million 1.20 $8.61 million $0.63 19.84 Fogo De Chao $314.36 million 1.42 $28.78 million $0.82 19.21

Fogo De Chao has lower revenue, but higher earnings than El Pollo LoCo. Fogo De Chao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Pollo LoCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

El Pollo LoCo has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fogo De Chao has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

El Pollo LoCo beats Fogo De Chao on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 24, 2018, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Fogo De Chao Company Profile

Fogo de Chao, Inc. is a United States-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates upscale Brazilian churrascaria steakhouses under the brand of Fogo de Chao. The Company owns 100% of Brasa (Purchaser) Inc. (Brasa Purchaser), which owns 100% of Brasa (Holdings) Inc. (Brasa Holdings). The Company operates through two segments: United States and Brazil. It specializes in fire-roasting meats utilizing the centuries-old Southern Brazilian cooking technique of churrasco. The Company offers its guests a tasting menu of meats featuring up to 20 cuts, simply seasoned and fire-roasted to expose their natural flavors. The Company operates approximately 26 restaurants in the United States, 10 in Brazil and one in Mexico. The Company operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line and free-standing locations. Its restaurants range in size from approximately 7,000 to 16,000 square feet, with seating from 200 to 500 guests.

