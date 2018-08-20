Eight Capital Increases Ascendant Resources (ASND) Price Target to C$1.20

Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of ASND traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.54. 21,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,472. Ascendant Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.23.

Ascendant Resources Inc acquires, develops, explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interests in the El Mochito zinc, silver, and lead mine located in Honduras. The company was formerly known as Morumbi Resources Inc and changed its name to Ascendant Resources Inc in December 2016.

