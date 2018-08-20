Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Position Raised by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 14,388.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 162,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 161,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $155.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price objective on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

In related news, EVP Christophe Beck sold 25,500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $3,769,665.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,351.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 10,600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,544,526.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,863.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,800 shares of company stock worth $6,308,471. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $147.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.74 and a 12-month high of $150.46.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 10.83%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

