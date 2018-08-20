Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Shares Sold by LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Echo Global Logistics were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 29.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 33,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 820.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $682,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,509.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,239 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $939.23 million, a PE ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Echo Global Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

