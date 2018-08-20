ECC (ECC) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, ECC has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. ECC has a market cap of $9.49 million and $2,557.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004698 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00241025 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000501 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00061404 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000200 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ECC

ECC (CRYPTO:ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official website is ecc.network

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

