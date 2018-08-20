East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 291,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $19,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,450,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,719,000 after buying an additional 683,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,478,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,388,000 after buying an additional 115,315 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 70.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,780,000 after buying an additional 2,011,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,771,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,079,000 after buying an additional 627,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,802,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,737,000 after buying an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 target price on East West Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.77.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $25,048.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,375.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $401,649.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,480,374.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,375 shares of company stock worth $6,048,443. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $64.60 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $389.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 31st. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.59%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

