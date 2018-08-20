Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.06

Media headlines about Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Earthstone Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.7410795030795 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of ESTE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 213,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $537.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.25. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $12.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.47%. research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price target on Earthstone Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 price target on Earthstone Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on Earthstone Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

