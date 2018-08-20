Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.60.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.51 to $122.49 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.40. 442,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,955. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $393.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.34 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.48%.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $1,087,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,540,845.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,224,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,532,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,826,000 after purchasing an additional 273,645 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,209,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 727,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,961,000 after purchasing an additional 43,889 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 722,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,790,000 after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.