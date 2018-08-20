Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $23.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday, April 26th.

Shares of EBMT opened at $18.75 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a market cap of $104.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.36 million. research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 103,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 392,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

