Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Holdings Trimmed by Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. trimmed its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,428,000 after acquiring an additional 300,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 956,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after acquiring an additional 46,499 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 565,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,839,000 after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 285,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.81.

Shares of EGBN opened at $54.10 on Monday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.80. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

