Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Lendingtree Inc (TREE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 55.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,673 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $21,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lendingtree by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Lendingtree by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in Lendingtree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

TREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. MED reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Lendingtree from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lendingtree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.18.

TREE stock opened at $230.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Lendingtree Inc has a 12-month low of $205.45 and a 12-month high of $404.40.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.88 million. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 10.82%. Lendingtree’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.04, for a total value of $3,914,806.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,693,892.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.30, for a total value of $4,119,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,932 shares of company stock valued at $62,266,006. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.