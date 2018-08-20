Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (CACI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,336 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock were worth $18,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the first quarter worth $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 381.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 680.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 602,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,229,000 after buying an additional 525,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CACI shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.43.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock stock opened at $187.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $191.73.

CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that CACI INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

