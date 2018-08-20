Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $15.99 Million Stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 51,266 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $15,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $1,333,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,637 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,714 in the last ninety days. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paycom Software to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. First Analysis lowered Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $139.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.94, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.37.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 42.01%. sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.