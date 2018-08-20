E-Dinar Coin Price Tops $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (EDR)

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. One E-Dinar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, LocalTrade and Exrates. E-Dinar Coin has a market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $43,668.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, E-Dinar Coin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00019479 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012856 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00001144 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001984 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000227 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000840 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin Profile

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com . E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

E-Dinar Coin Coin Trading

E-Dinar Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, Livecoin and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-Dinar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy E-Dinar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

