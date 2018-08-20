Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Position Lowered by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 939.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,110,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,400 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Duke Energy by 59.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,158,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Duke Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 190,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $566,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at $346,513.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $956,650. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

NYSE:DUK opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.10. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

