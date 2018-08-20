DSW (DSW) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of DSW (NYSE:DSW) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

“We are cautious on DSW ahead of FQ2 results on Tuesday, August 28 BMO as we believe the company’s strategies to drive traffic have come at the expense of margins. Specifically, the structural change to offer free shipping took hold in early May, kids shoes became available across all DSW stores in mid-July, noticeable store-wide promotions were broadly advertised, and elevated expense investments have likely persisted. We appreciate the company’s efforts to spur traffic; however, we believe the recent strategies undertaken, while necessary, are expensive and margin degrading. With that said, we are raising our Q2 EPS estimate to 47c from 44c on a 6% comp estimate (up from 1.5%) partially offset by lower merchandise margins.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get DSW alerts:

DSW has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on DSW and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Standpoint Research cut DSW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DSW in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DSW in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut DSW to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of DSW stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. DSW has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $29.27.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $712.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. DSW had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.43%. DSW’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that DSW will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jared A. Poff sold 1,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $49,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,163.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DSW by 392.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DSW by 1,340.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in DSW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in DSW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DSW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.