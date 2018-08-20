Dropbox (DBX) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.06

News articles about Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dropbox earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 48.4156676371697 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dropbox from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dropbox to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $26.61 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

