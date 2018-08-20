Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock (DHF) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.03

Media headlines about Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock (NYSE:DHF) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 47.9297178642385 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

DHF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,769. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Common Stock has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The Fund also seeks capital growth as a secondary objective, to the extent consistent with its objective of seeking high current income.

