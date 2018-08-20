Domtar Corp (UFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Domtar from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Domtar from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Domtar from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Domtar from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Domtar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 10.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 5.8% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 90,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter worth $2,062,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Domtar in the second quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 3.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UFS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.64. Domtar has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $52.58.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. Domtar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. equities analysts predict that Domtar will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.92%.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

