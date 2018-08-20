Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (DM) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Critical Comparison

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENLC) and EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. EnLink Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners pays out 103.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EnLink Midstream pays out -2,140.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

35.5% of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and EnLink Midstream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dominion Energy Midstream Partners $480.20 million 4.21 $195.10 million $1.35 11.81 EnLink Midstream $5.74 billion 0.55 $212.80 million ($0.05) -347.00

EnLink Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Dominion Energy Midstream Partners. EnLink Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and EnLink Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dominion Energy Midstream Partners 1 8 2 0 2.09 EnLink Midstream 1 9 4 0 2.21

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $25.64, indicating a potential upside of 60.73%. EnLink Midstream has a consensus target price of $17.54, indicating a potential upside of 1.09%. Given Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dominion Energy Midstream Partners is more favorable than EnLink Midstream.

Profitability

This table compares Dominion Energy Midstream Partners and EnLink Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dominion Energy Midstream Partners 28.46% 2.76% 2.09% EnLink Midstream 3.73% 0.86% 0.44%

Volatility & Risk

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnLink Midstream has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners beats EnLink Midstream on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dominion Energy Midstream Partners

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower. In addition, it owns and operates a 416-mile interstate natural gas pipeline from the United States-Canadian border at Waddington, New York through the state of Connecticut to South Commack, Long Island, New York and continuing on from Northport, Long Island, New York through the Long Island Sound to Hunts Point, Bronx, New York providing service to local gas distribution companies, electric utilities, and electric power generators, as well as marketers and other end users through interconnecting pipelines and exchanges. Further, the company operates 2,200 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines in northeastern and central Utah, northwestern Colorado, and southwestern Wyoming. Dominion Energy Midstream GP, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, exporting, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, and trans-loading crude oil, and condensate. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC operates as a former subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.

