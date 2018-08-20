Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 77.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 58.9% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 2,500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,087.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Whiddon bought 2,250 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.78 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,319,022.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $95.61 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Loop Capital set a $120.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $114.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.99.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

