Dillard’s, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dillard’s in a research report issued on Thursday, August 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ FY2019 earnings at $6.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dillard’s from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.37 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Dillard’s stock opened at $74.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $49.91 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Michael S. Mcniff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $933,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $45,648.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,226 shares of company stock worth $10,699,113 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 14,539.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

