DigitalDevelopersFund (DDF) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalDevelopersFund (CURRENCY:DDF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One DigitalDevelopersFund token can currently be bought for $0.0157 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalDevelopersFund has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. DigitalDevelopersFund has a market cap of $80,321.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DigitalDevelopersFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00277214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00153581 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000210 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00011034 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00034458 BTC.

DigitalDevelopersFund Token Profile

DigitalDevelopersFund’s launch date was June 29th, 2017. DigitalDevelopersFund’s total supply is 6,428,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,118,307 tokens. The official website for DigitalDevelopersFund is www.digitaldevelopersfund.com . DigitalDevelopersFund’s official Twitter account is @DigitalDevFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalDevelopersFund

DigitalDevelopersFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalDevelopersFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalDevelopersFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalDevelopersFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

