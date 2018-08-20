Diamondback Energy (FANG) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $166.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Williams Capital set a $165.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. TD Securities set a $175.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $85.73 and a fifty-two week high of $138.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $526.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $644,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total transaction of $106,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14,557.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $136,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.